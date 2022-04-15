-

Emporia City Council in session.

 Mark Mathews/I-M

The Emporia City Council will conduct Budget Work Sessions in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, located at 201 South Main Street, Emporia, Virginia, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. Should you have any questions regarding this matter please contact Melissa Cox, City Clerk at 434/634-3332 or via email at mcox@ci.emporia.va.us.