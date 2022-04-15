The Emporia City Council will conduct Budget Work Sessions in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, located at 201 South Main Street, Emporia, Virginia, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. Should you have any questions regarding this matter please contact Melissa Cox, City Clerk at 434/634-3332 or via email at mcox@ci.emporia.va.us.
featured
Emporia City Council to host budget work sessions April 19 and April 21
- Contributed to the Independent-Messenger
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces More Than Seven Million Virginians Have Received One Dose of a COVID-19 Vaccine
- Former Emporia nurse receives 3-year prison sentence
- One sex offender apprehended, a second offender remains at large
- Sadler, Stanley pivot from skill game court challenge into a racing team endeavor
- Strawberry season on target for its spring debut
- Poarch selected as the Brunswick Academy Student of the Month
- Going above and beyond the call of duty leads to recognition for Emporia business
- Emporia Business Spotlight: Fork in the Road
- DMV and Donate Life Virginia Celebrate DMV Employee and Chesterfield Man Saved by Siblings’ Donations
- Greensville County now faced with slight deficit for FY2023
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.