ALBERTA – Justice Cleo Powell of the Supreme Court of Virginia visited Red Oak-Sturgeon Elementary School to read to the students and talk about the importance of reading and learning.
Principal Dr. Mark Harrison welcomed Justice Powell and thanked her for taking time out of her busy schedule to visit.
Powell said she grew up in Brunswick County, specifically in the South Brunswick area, and loved to read. She attended Meherrin-Powellton Elementary School. She said one of her favorite things was to receive the “Weekly Reader” in the mail. Powell asked the adults if they remembered the magazine and hands went up across the room.
“I read all the time and I remember looking forward to getting the ‘Weekly Reader’ in the mail. My sister would read to us on Saturday mornings,” Powell said.
Powell brought her gavel with her but forgot to bring her robe and she jokingly blamed her husband. I was sitting next to her husband, Alvin Dilworth, and he said Powell was going to blame him.
“We took my husband’s car this morning my robe is in my car. I did remember to bring my gavel,” Powell said.
One of the books the students chose for Justice Powell to read was “The Cat in the Hat Comes Back” by Dr. Seuss. She asked questions as she read and the children answered every question correctly. She praised them for being good listeners.
As the session ended Powell fielded questions from the children and they got to hold her gavel if they were chosen. The questions were “What is your favorite food?” – Ice cream. “What is your favorite color? – Red. “Where do you live?” – Chesterfield, Virginia.
Powell is the first African American female to serve on Virginia’s highest court and the fifth woman to serve on the court. She was sworn in on October 21, 2011, for a term ending on July 31, 2023.
A native of Brunswick County, Powell is a graduate of Brunswick High School and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia in 1979. She received her Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1982.
Powell has served at every level of Virginia’s judicial system as a judge, working as a General District Judge in Chesterfield County from 1993 until 2000, a Circuit Court Judge from 2008 until 2011. Powell was honored as one of the Library of Virginia’s Virginia Women in History in 2013.
