Since our last update on Dec. 8 a total of $1,525 has been submitted to the Christmas Happiness Fund as we begin our march to our goal of $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to approximately 300 Emporia-Greensville children that might not otherwise have a present to open on Christmas day.

The Christmas Happiness Fund was founded by former Independent-Messenger Editor Keith Mitchell and Greensville Emporia Social Services Director Judy English in 1976.

Mitchell and English were able to raise, more than $3,344.93 with the help from businesses and citizens of the Emporia-Greensville community.

The drive has continued annually ever since with the community contributing nearly $400,000 to make sure all children in the Emporia-Greensville community will be able to open a present with sparkling eyes and feel the joy of the Christmas season.

Every single penny donated to the Christmas Happiness Fund goes toward Christmas presents for the Emporia-Greensville children in need.

You can drop off a donation at the Independent-Messenger at 111 Baker St., or mail your donation to Christmas Happiness Fund in care of the Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker St. Emporia, VA, 23847.

Here are the latest donations to the 2020 Christmas Happiness Fund;

$25 from anonymous;

$150 from Rising Star Baptist Church, Ante, Va., Rev Colonius Avent, Pastor, Dr. Denise Avent, co-Pastor;

$250 from Royal Baptist Church;

$1,000 from the Epps and August families in memory of Margie, Marvin, Monte, Tracy, Lauren, and Taylor Epps;

$100 from Shelton Webb. in memory of Jimmie Webb

New: $1,525

Total: $9,640

Goal: $13,000