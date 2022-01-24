Southern Virginia has plenty of hair salons, tanning parlors, jewelry stores and gift shops. But rarely will you find all of those services in a single building as you will at 113 North Main St. in Emporia, just across the street from the Amoco gas station.
Technically, the tiny building contains two separate businesses, both of which are owned and staffed by the Seward family. On one side is Reflections, the tanning parlor and gift shop run by Sandra Seward. On the other side is Thairapy, the hair salon operated by Sandra’s daughter-in-law, Shannon.
“We have monogrammed jewelry, we specialize in Simply Southern,” said Sandra. “We have all kinds of bath and body care, candles, just about any type of gift that you need.”
Before setting up Reflections, Sandra spent nearly two decades within the restaurant industry. She started out at Sadler’s Travel Plaza in Emporia, where she worked for 14 years before moving to Florida to start her own catering business.
Sandra and Shannon set up shop at their current address on Main Street in January 2018, after first opening at a different location the previous year. Previously, both Reflections and Thairapy were located less than a half-mile away on Baker Street, just across from Spivey’s Market and a block away from the Independent-Messenger building.
Today, Reflections has gathered a loyal following of customers all-year-round, not just for the holiday season. In fact, according to Sandra, the entire year could be classed as a “holiday season” due to its status as a gift shop.
“Any time it’s a holiday or special occasion coming up, that’s usually what we strive to have merchandise in here for,” said Sandra. “Right now, we’re setting up for Valentine’s Day. And then after that, of course, you’ve got St. Patrick’s [Day], and then Easter, and Mother’s Day. It seems like whatever holiday is coming up is what we try to prepare for.”
Some of Reflections’ most popular gift items are from the “Simply Southern” line of apparel, which specializes in specialty T-shirts for summertime and the holidays. Recently, Simply Southern has expanded into other gifts such as jewelry, keychains, and purses which all help to fill out Reflections’ product line.
Although staff at Reflections are still busy taking down Christmas decorations, customers are already looking ahead to the summer, according to Sandra.
“Our tanning is getting ready to take off, because people want to have their suntans for the summer,” said Sandra.
Reflections did not take part in the city of Emporia’s initial small business gift card program, as the cards are set to expire at the end of January — before the expected rush of tanning customers comes in. However, Emporia has just announced a second run of gift cards, and this time, Reflections will participate.
