On Thursday, Dec. 16 state police responded to a two vehicle head on collision on Route 46 (Christanna Highway) south of Iron Bridge Road in Brunswick County.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of a 2018 Ford Explorer, 68 year old Jane West Akom, of Valentines, Virginia, was traveling northbound on Route 46 when she crossed the centerline, striking a 2008 Honda Accord head on. Akom suffered serious life threatening injuries and was transported to VCU Community Memorial Health Center in South Hill.
The driver of the Honda and sole occupant, Porsha Renee Floyd, 34 years of age, of Jacks Way, Emporia, died upon impact. Alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash.
