In the late 19th century, over 700 Czech and Slovak families settled Prince George and neighboring counties. Today, Prince George County boasts a thriving Czech/Slovak community of families that celebrate their proud heritage with muszika (music), jidlo (food), pivo (beer) and zábava (fun!) at the 8th annual Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival.
The 8th Annual Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 11am-4pm at the Prince George County Regional Heritage Center, 6406 Courthouse Road, Prince George, VA.
Admission is free and tickets for homemade food items will be sold online and on-site. Authentic items that will be available include hotdogs, kielbasa, a wide variety of Kolache (nut, poppyseed, strudel, buckhorn, coolies and more!), Czech Angel Wings, pivo (beer) and mulled vino (wine). A meal sampler platter also will be available which includes a cabbage roll, gulas (goulash), cabbage and dumplings, green beans and potatoes, and a side of bread.
Food vouchers in denominations of $1 and $5, or a full meal voucher for $22, can be purchased on the Prince George Regional Heritage Center’s website, http://www.princegeorgevahistoricalsociety.org/. (Note: Meal vouchers are only redeemable for sampler platters. No other voucher may be exchanged for a meal.)
Highlights of the Festival include activities for adults and children of all ages:
Folk dancing
Oompah bands
Tours of the Heritage Center
Outdoor Christmas market
“The Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival offers a fun and family-friendly opportunity to experience the culture and cuisine of the Czech Republic and Slovakia,” said Carol Marks Bowman, Executive Director, Prince George Regional Heritage Center. “We invite families throughout the Commonwealth to join us in beautiful Prince George County for a day of great food, music, traditional dances and more.”
