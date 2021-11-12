Marva Jo Dunn, a prominent fixture in Emporia town politics for years, can add another position to her resume. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam recently appointed Dunn, along with four others, to the Commonwealth’s Advisory Committee on Sexual and Domestic Violence.
The Advisory Committee was established in 2015 to improve the Commonwealth’s response to sexual and domestic violence. The five new appointees will join 14 others from across Virginia. According to the Code of Virginia, the Committee “shall have the responsibility for advising and assisting…on matters related to the prevention and reduction of sexual and domestic violence in the Commonwealth, and to promote the efficient administration of grant funds to state and local programs that work in these areas.”
Dunn’s first term on the committee will end June 30, 2023.
To be appointed for one of these roles, one must be a representative of a local sexual and/or domestic violence program. Dunn qualified, as she currently works as a liaison for the City of Emporia Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit. At the state level, Dunn is also actively involved with the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance.
Until recently, Dunn served as chairperson of the Greensville County School Board. During her tenure, one of her crowning achievements was her role in saving the historic Greensville Training School, which has stood for over a century, from imminent demolition after a nearly decade-long struggle.
Dunn also served on the City of Emporia’s Board of Zoning Appeals and Redevelopment and Housing Authority. She also ran for mayor of Emporia in 2016, but lost to Mary Lea Person by only 51 votes out of 2,308 cast.
The incoming A.C.S.D.V. members are just some of a slew of appointments Northam announced Oct. 29. Of those, Dunn was the only name from the Emporia-Greensville area.
“I accept the appointment to the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Sexual and Domestic Violence with great humility. It will be an honor to serve the state of Virginia in this capacity,” said Dunn in an official statement. “I have advocated for several years that the Advisory Committee on Sexual and Domestic Violence consist of more members that better represent the population served. It is rewarding to know the governor has taken steps in that direction.”
