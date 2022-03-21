Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of a 2008 Nissan Sentra, Dennis Lee Abington, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 when he struck a 1990 Kenworth tractor trailer (TT), After impact the TT came to a stop on the right shoulder, as the Nissan remained in the southbound lanes of travel. The Nissan was struck by a 2016 Peterbilt TT that was also traveling in the southbound lanes, pushing the Nissan onto the right shoulder of the southbound lanes. The Peterbilt lost control upon impact, crossed over the median into the northbound lanes of travel, jack-knifed and came to rest on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes, losing 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
D.L. Abington died at the scene. the driver of the Kenworth TT reported no injuries. The driver and passenger of the Peterbilt both suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries, and were transported from the scene. The right lanes of both southbound and northbound I-95 were shut down for motor carrier units to inspect the commercial tractor trailers, VSP reconstruction team to investigate the crash scene, and for HAZMAT spill. All lanes of traffic were open at approximately 10:36 AM.
Speed nor alcohol were contributed to the crash. All drivers were wearing their safetty belts at the time of the crash.
