The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is inviting the City of Emporia to apply for a total of $12 million in Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loans. Nationally, a total of 55 new projects in 20 states are being invited to apply for approximately $5.1 billion in Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loans.
The City of Emporia’s application is to fund its Water and Sewer Infrastructure Improvement Program that will include: 1) installation of a new treatment process for manganese removal; 2) replacement of several water and sanitary sewer lines; and 3) construction of new sewer lines to the Norwood Industrial Park. The purpose of the projects is to protect community health and support economic development by installing a new treatment process for manganese and expanding sanitary sewer services. This is an excellent opportunity for the city to address its immediate and long-term water and sewer issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.