VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — AAA, The Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office and NHTSA, as well as many other traffic safety organizations are joining forces for a special Slow Down Move Over awareness campaign this weekend.
“Not only is this weekend Mother’s Day, but also a special Slow Down Move Over weekend,” said Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public affairs. “It is a great reminder as drivers spend time with their mothers this weekend that all emergency personnel would like to go home to theirs.”
Startling new data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety finds that among drivers who do not comply with Move Over laws at all times:
• 42% thought this behavior was somewhat or not dangerous at all to roadside emergency workers. This demonstrates that drivers may not realize how risky it is for those working or stranded along highways and roads close to moving traffic.
An average of 24 emergency responders, including tow providers, are struck and killed by vehicles while working at the roadside each year – meaning someone in this line of work is killed, on average, every other week.
To protect these individuals, AAA and other traffic safety advocates have led the way in getting Move Over laws passed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Yet, the AAA Foundation finds that –
• nearly a quarter of those surveyed (23%) are unaware of the Move Over law in the state where they live, and
• among those who are aware of their state's Move Over laws, about 15% report not understanding the potential consequences for violating the Move Over law at all.
In Virginia between 2018 and 2021, 13 people were injured in 28 crashes as a result of a driver failing to move over for an emergency vehicle(s) responding to a crash with emergency lights activated.
bout Slow Down, Move Over:
Since 2007, AAA has been instrumental in passing Move Over laws in all states, including advocating for those laws to cover tow providers and other emergency responders. Additionally, AAA clubs have participated in educational and advocacy initiatives, creating public service announcements and reaching out to state officials. But there is more work to be done. AAA is committed to raising awareness of the Move Over laws and the dangers associated with working at the roadside.
These laws require motorists to move over one lane or slow down when approaching an incident where tow providers, police, firefighters or emergency medical service crews are working at the roadside. Many states have also expanded their laws to cover other vehicles, such as utility and municipal (e.g. sanitation vehicles) fleets, as well as any disabled vehicle on the side of the road.
To protect roadside workers, drivers with disabled vehicles, and others, and to improve highway safety, AAA offers these precautionary tips:
• Remain alert, avoid distractions and focus on the task of driving.
• Keep an eye out for situations where emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility service vehicles or disabled vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.
• When you see these situations, slow down and if possible, move one lane over and away from the people and vehicles stopped at the side of the road.
As part of North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA Tidewater Virginia provides its more than 350,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive-related services. Since its founding AAA Tidewater Virginia has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. For more information, visit AAA.com and follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/AAATidewaterVA or Facebook at facebook.com/AAATidewaterVirginia.
