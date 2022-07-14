Greensville County and the town of Jarratt have finally reached an agreement which will see Jarratt hand control of its water and sewer system over to the county. In exchange, the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority will assume all debts that Jarratt had previously incurred to fund its utility operations.
The deeds of gift were exchanged on Tuesday, June 21, with the deal becoming official at this Tuesday’s meeting of the Greensville County Water & Sewer Authority.
Technically, per the terms of the agreement, Greensville County acquired the water and sewer system for the nominal sum of $10. This includes property in both Greensville and Sussex County, as Jarratt straddles both counties. The GCWSA will also take on all 427 customers who were previously utility customers of Jarratt.
As part of the agreement, the GCWSA will assume the liability for the unpaid balance of the Jarratt Utility Debt, which amounts to $27,588.
On Oct. 19, 1988, Greensville County entered into a 40-year agreement to lease Jarratt’s water and sewer system, which became effective on Jan. 1, 1989. This agreement was set to expire Dec 31, 2028, but since this past November, Greensville County has requested that the town of Jarratt dedicate, or “gift”, the town’s water/sewer system to the county, free of charge.
This led to negotiations between the county and town over how to handle the transfer, as the people of Jarratt were largely against giving the property away in exchange for nothing. According to Jarratt mayor Melanie Wilson, the county denied the town’s requests to pay the remainder of the lease in a lump sum or spend money to repaint the town’s water tower.
Eventually, both sides came to an agreement, and on Tuesday, May 10, the town council voted unanimously to transfer the property.
The next step for the GCWSA will be to renovate the water and sewer system, which has remained unaltered since its construction in the 1930s and “is in need of improvements”, to quote the deed of gift. The county has already secured a grant to fund a preliminary report which will determine the extent of the necessary repairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.