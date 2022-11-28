The Greensville County Board of Supervisors recently announced Resolution 23-39 supporting Operation Green Light for veterans.
The National Association of County Veteran Service Officers invited municipalities to light their buildings green from Nov. 7-13 to let veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported.
The resolution led with “the residents of Greensville County have great respect, admiration, and the utmost gratitude for all of the men and women who have selflessly served our country and this community in the armed forces.”
The Board of Supervisors declared October through Veterans Day a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform, including those transitioning from active service. The resolution conclude with “that in observance of Operation Green Light, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors encourages its citizens in patriotic tradition to recognize the importance of honoring all those who made immeasurable sacrifices to preserve freedom by displaying a green light in a window of their place of business or residence.”
