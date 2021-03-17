Emporia-based animal rescue Luv4Pawz is looking to grow to help more animal friends find new homes.
Owner Kelly Swenson said the rescue would be expanding on two fronts. First, the rescue has immediate plans to build a 50-by-20-foot foster facility at their rescue sanctuary. The site would feature a bathing station and a training area as well, Swenson hopes. The structure would be able to house 10 dogs at one time, greatly expanding the rescue’s current capacity.
“We have gladly received unwanted hunting dogs that have either been found or retired from hunting and have gotten them into wonderful homes,” Swenson said.
Swenson said the new project would cost about $15,000. Fundraising for the project will begin in the next few months.
Luv4Pawz is also hoping to add a 1,000-square-foot donation intake and grooming facility on the new site of Kevin Swenson, DDS, PC, currently under construction on Rt. 301 in Emporia. Here, the rescue would receive donations of dog and cat food, as well as provide grooming services to sheltered animals. The site would also serve as Luv4Pawz office of fundraising.
“We are continuing to rescue, re-home, rehab lots of neglected, abused, or just unwanted dogs and cats,” Swenson said. “We are looking forward to having a facility in the center of town that will expedite that process. The last calendar year alone our rescue assisted in or rescued over 700 animals. It truly is a labor of love.”
Swenson said the new site would also feature an area where the Emporia Animal Shelter or Police Department could drop off any younger animals that need bottle-feeding or immediate foster care. Swenson said EPD have partnered with Luv4Pawz in the past.
Donations to Luv4Pawz can be made at luv4pawzrescue.org. There, you can also learn about fostering or adopting an animal currently being held at the shelter, as well as sign up to volunteer.
