SHREVEPORT, LA: Second Chances Comprehensive Services, a Hopewell, Virginia headquartered mental health and substance use treatment service provider with five locations in Virginia, has become part of Seaside Healthcare, a behavioral healthcare service corporation headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana. With the completion of the acquisition in early December, 2020, Second Chances joins the growing Seaside Healthcare family of behavioral health and substance use programs that serve communities and families across Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Texas.
Franklin Roemer, CEO and co-founder of Seaside Healthcare, welcomed Second Chances to the Seaside Healthcare family, stating, “As Seaside Healthcare enters the Virginia region with our Behavioral Health services, we will build upon the excellent service delivery foundation that has been the hallmark of Second Chances in their more than a decade of helping the many communities they serve.” Roemer continued, “Since opening in 2008, Second Chances has provided a broad range of mental health and substance use treatment services in Virginia, and, as a result, has helped countless individuals and families in their struggles with addiction and mental health issues.” Roemer added that Second Chances owners, Damion Mason and Tanikka Mason will continue in their management role with Second Chances through the acquisition and beyond as it continues its service in Virginia.
Damion Mason, CEO with Second Chances, remarked on joining the Seaside Healthcare family, “This is an exciting time for all of us at Second Chances, and is great news for all of the communities and families we serve across the state of Virginia. Backed by the strength and support of Seaside Healthcare, we continue our pledge to provide the best, affordable mental health and substance use treatment services we can to those whom we serve.”
Second Chances Comprehensive Services is accredited by CARF, (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) and is a Licensed Provider of Community Residential Services for Developmental Disabilities. Among the services it provides to families and individuals across Virginia are: In-Home Counseling, Mental Health Skills Building, Outpatient Mental Health Care, Group Home Residential Services for those 18 and over, Crisis Stabilization, Intensive Outpatient Programs, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Programs, and Intensive Substance Use Disorder Outpatient Programs. Second Chances serves the Adult, Geriatric, and Youth populations.
Seaside Healthcare’s CEO, Franklin Roemer commented on the expanding service network of the Seaside Healthcare family, “Seaside Healthcare has a proven record of providing high quality patient and family centric mental health and substance use services in all of its multi-state locations. Our growing organization is proud to now be of service to the people of Virginia through our newest family member, Second Chances Family Services. We welcome their dedicated staff into the Seaside family.”
Seaside Healthcare is a dynamic and growing organization that is currently expanding its mental healthcare delivery system across the south through acquisitions and program development. More information on Seaside Healthcare can be found through their website at www.seasidehc.com. Questions concerning program development or acquisition referrals can be made to Patrick Doyal, VP of Development at pdoyal@seasidehc.com. More information on Second Chances Comprehensive Services can be obtained by contacting their corporate office in Hopewell at 804-733-1180 or through their website at www.sccsva.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.