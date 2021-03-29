NORFOLK: The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a possible suspect vehicle involved in an interstate shooting.
The incident took place Saturday at approximately 2:41 a.m. in the vicinity of the westbound lanes of Interstate 264 to westbound Interstate 64, interchange. The victims were traveling in a 2013 white Nissan Altima, when their vehicle was fired upon multiple times. The male driver was struck by the gunfire, ran off the road and striking the jersey wall. The male back seat passenger was also struck by gunfire. Two other passengers were uninjured.
The driver was taken to Leigh Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The back seat passenger suffered life threatening wounds and was transported to Norfolk General Hospital.
This is still an active criminal investigation. The virginia State Police are reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the vicinity of Interstate 264/Interstate 64 at the Interchange, prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information.
Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witness suspicious behavior, are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia,gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.