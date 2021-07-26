The Crater Health District (CHD) announced Wednesday that health districts and localities will be hosting a Community Information Team. The team’s mission is to support COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts throughout the district.
Teams will canvass across the district, providing health education, information about upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics and registration opportunities for specific clinics. CIT members will wear branded vests, and are available to assist anyone who wishes to make a vaccination appointment.
“CHD is pleased to announce our collaboration efforts with VDEM and FEMA to increase access to information about the COVID-19 vaccine in our communities,” said Crater Health District Director, Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “Receiving a vaccine is a personal choice that can help protect you, your friends, and family. The Community Information Team is one of the strategies we are implementing to bring vaccine awareness to our community members in the Crater Health District.”
CHD is hosting a vaccination clinic in Emporia-Greensville this Thursday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to noon. at the new Emporia Emergency Services building at 709 W. Atlantic St. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available for individuals age 18 and older. Pre-registration is available, and on-site registration will be available on a first come, first serve basis.
