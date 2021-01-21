After a period of confusion and uncertainty, the Crater Health District and Greensville County have provided information regarding how citizens can stay up to date on the COVID-19 vaccinations.
CHD is direction anyone seeking information on how to register for the vaccine to call 804-862-8989 and ask for Tony Anderson with CHD. Anderson can also be contacted by email at cratercovid19vaccination@vdh.virginia.gov. Currently, individuals are being notified that Anderson’s voice mailbox is full and he is not receiving messages at this time.
Citizens may also use the Virginia Department of Health website to find out which vaccination phase they fall under, as well as be notified when they can register for their first vaccine visit. To do this, visit https://vdh.jebbit.com/amkwk6m1?L=OwnedO+Web&JC=Vaccine.
The VDH website also provides an interactive map for citizens to see what COVID-19 vaccine phase their health district is currently in.
For any further information regarding vaccine eligibility, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/Covid-19-vaccine/.
