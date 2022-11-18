Over the past few years, the Greensville County government has given the go-ahead for the construction of five solar projects. A sixth project, with the backing of Dominion Energy, is halfway to joining them.
Last week at its monthly meeting, the Greensville County Planning Commission voted 5-1 to approve the 2232 application of County Line Solar. The only dissenting vote came from District Three representative Sandra Wiggins. The vote affirms that the solar project is in accord with the county’s comprehensive plan.
But as Planning Commissioner Lin Pope reiterated after the vote concluded, this does not necessarily mean that the project will receive the final go-ahead when all is said and done.
“This does not mean the project is approved,” said Pope. “It just gives them the chance to go to the special use permit process. When they get to the special use permit process, there will be another scheduled public hearing here…then the planning commission will make their recommendation.”
Three members of the planning commission — William Cain, Jeff Robinson, and Joe Antorn — were absent on the night of the meeting. However, even if they were present and had all voted no, the 2232 still would have gone through.
The County Line Solar project, if approved, would be located along the Greensville/Brunswick county line, roughly 2.5 miles north of the Virginia/North Carolina state line. Dominion estimates that construction would finish in 2027 if things go smoothly.
If County Line Solar’s special use permit does receive final approval from the Greensville County Board of Supervisors so it can begin construction, it would bring the amount of land used for solar projects in the county to 5,300 acres. This March, the county government set a cap of 7,600 acres which could be used for solar facilities — roughly 4% of the county’s total acreage.
Before the vote, representatives from Dominion gave a lengthy presentation detailing how County Line Solar, in their view, fell within Greensville County’s comprehensive plan. In particular, Dominion noted the project’s small footprint, remote location, and purported use of local labor whenever practical.
“Solar projects like County Line provide opportunities for local contractors, including grading, hauling, fencing, and supplies,” said project manager Laura Wilson. “This would be a benefit to businesses in your area.”
Although this was not a public hearing, Planning Commission chair Walter Robinson did allow a few people to speak their mind regarding County Line Solar. As usual regarding solar projects in Greensville County, those speaking out against the project outnumbered those speaking in favor. Many of those who attended live in areas closely bordering the project’s proposed build area and may have their lives seriously affected if it goes ahead.
Local resident Darrell Spiker spoke up on the grounds that the project would wipe out his hunting club, which is located on an acre of land in the build area.
“They say they can produce a lot of folks for work,” said Spiker. “I work with a lot of these different solar farms doing mechanic works for a different company, and it’s nobody local that they got there. They bring them in from out of town.”
