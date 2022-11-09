RICHMOND – Harry L. Gewanter, MD, FAAP, MACR of Richmond, Virginia was installed as president of the Medical Society of Virginia (MSV) at the organization’s Annual Meeting on October 29, 2022 at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia. Dr. Gewanter is a board- certified pediatrician. He is a co-founder of Medical Home Plus, Inc, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting families of children with any chronic or disabling condition with appropriate information, services and support, and serves as its Medical Director.
In his inaugural speech, Dr. Gewanter spoke of his experiences as a parent, patient, and physician that drive him and his passion for medicine.
“My winding road has allowed me to see the world as a parent, a patient, a primary care physician, a subspecialist, a community physician, an academic and an administrator. Being within the nexus of pediatric, rheumatology and disability worlds has taught me to appreciate the many varied issues, but to focus on the common imperatives faced by all of us. Becoming a part of families through caring for their children over time impressed upon me the many roles we play, not just as a physician, but what it means to be a human being on this planet and a member of our larger community. How we influence what happens outside the examination room is at least, if not more, important than what we do inside it.”
His agenda for his presidency includes a focus on physician and PA mental health and wellness, developing and supporting new programs designed to better the lives of physicians and patients, and to uphold MSV’s overall goal to make Virginia the best place to practice medicine and receive care.
After graduating from Duke University and the Wayne State University School of Medicine, he completed his training at the University of Rochester/Strong Memorial Hospital where he remained until moving to Richmond. He has practiced in a variety of settings including private pediatric practices, public clinics as well as community, university, and pediatric specialty hospitals. He has been a member and held leadership positions in a variety of national, state, and local committees and organizations.
