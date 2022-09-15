In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect on National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Members of our armed forces sacrifice greatly on behalf of our nation, some returning home, some who give the ultimate sacrifice, and the nearly 81,600 that are still missing.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Friday, September 16, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset.
Ordered on this, the 15th day of September, 2022.
Sincerely,
Glenn Youngkin
