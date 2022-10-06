Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, Deputy Ethan Johnson was dispatched to an armed robbery at the Speedway Convenience Store located at the intersection of Thelma and Boiling Roads in Roanoke Rapids. It was reported that two black males with masks and hoodies had entered the store with a firearm demanding money. Deputy Johnson was able to quickly obtain useful suspect information from the store associate and communicated this to other responding deputies. While responding to the crime scene Deputy M. Wilkins noticed a black Nissan partially parked on Thelma Road with two individuals standing near the car. As soon as the two individuals saw Deputy Wilkins, they took off running towards a wooded area. Corporal R. Chin and his K9 partner Duri arrived and were assisted by Sgt. E. Richardson, and Roanoke Rapids Police Department’s Lt. A Salmon, Officer T. Acree, and Officer C. Majette in a search for the two suspects. Duri tracked straight to the suspects who were hiding in the woods near Wood Store Road. Law enforcement took James Moody (18) from Enfield and Jaquarious Williams (23) of Roanoke Rapids into custody. After capturing the suspects, Duri was able to successfully locate the cash register drawer with all of the money accounted for.
Moody and Williams were both jailed in the Halifax County Detention Center for Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Both were jailed under a $75,000 bond and were given a court date of 10/27/2022.
Lt. Harold Phillips stated that “the store associate was very calm and helpful, and did an excellent job providing quick and detailed information to Deputy Johnson.” Lt. Phillips also commended law enforcement stating, “our deputies and the officers from Roanoke Rapids did an outstanding job working together to quickly capture these violent suspects with no incident.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.