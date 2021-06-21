WASHINGTON, D.C. – On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers led by Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in the coastal city of Galveston, Texas, to deliver General Order No. 3, officially ending slavery in the state.
The final act of liberation came months after the Confederate army’s surrender ended the Civil War, and more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. Lincoln was assassinated on April 15, 1865, two months before his proclamation made it to Texas.
The news in Galveston began an annual celebration, Juneteenth, short for June 19, which marks the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans.
On Wednesday, June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed into law Senate Bill 475, the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, which designates Juneteenth National Independence Day as a legal public holiday.
Invited to the White House to witness the bill signing was Brunswick County native Tylik McMillan.
McMillan is the National Director of Youth and College at the National Action Network in Washington, D.C.
Founded in 1991 by Reverend Al Sharpton, the National Action Network works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality or gender.
McMillan says he is grateful for being a part of this historic event, one he won’t ever forget.
“I was literally a part of history attending this bill signing. It is something that I can tell my children about one day,” said McMillan. “It was very powerful to be in the room for this event with members of congress and other civil rights leaders.”
McMillan also got to witness 94-year-old Opal Lee, known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth, watch the legislation she spent decades advocating for finally become law.
“It was a beautiful moment watching Ms. Lee see her hard work and dream come true,” said McMillan. “She received a standing ovation by those in attendance.”
After the event was over, McMillan talked with the President Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, who both stayed in the room until everyone had left. Biden told McMillan the work he is doing really matters.
“President Biden grabbed me by the suit jacket and pulled me in and asked how I was,” said McMillan. “He then thanked me for the work I am doing at the National Action Network. To have the leader of the free world to say that to me was very powerful and meaningful. He encouraged me to continue the work I am doing. They both could have left the room as soon as the event was over, but to me it speaks volumes about the compassion and care they both have for others.”
McMillan, who has met the president several times before, said the last conversation that they had was during the presidential campaign.
“The last time I saw him was at the South Carolina Presidential Debate and he told me ‘when you are president, don’t forget about me’,” said McMillan. “He remembered that and this time at the bill signing he told me, ‘When you are president and you walk by me don’t pretend you don’t know me’,” McMillan said with a laugh. “For him to remember that was just incredible.”
Biden asked McMillan where his hometown was, to which McMillan replied, “Lawrenceville, Virginia.” Their conversation then turned to politics with President Biden telling McMillan that he too was young when he became involved in civil rights and politics, starting out at the age of 19.
“People have this notion that because you are a country kid from a one stoplight town you can’t accomplish much, but for this country kid being invited to the White House for an event like this proves that I have made it and just shows that for anyone nothing is impossible if you work hard for it,” said McMillan.
McMillan says while this was a memorable moment, there is still work to be done that impacts black and brown communities.
“Though this day was a historic moment, I am not complacent with the fact that there is still work to be done,” said McMillan. “I am not impressed, as the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and movement towards erasing student debt don’t seem to be advancing as they should. There is still a lot more that we have to do.”
The Juneteenth legislation passed with overwhelming support in both chambers of Congress. The Senate approved the bill unanimously on Tuesday, June 15, and the House passed it by a 415-14 vote on June 16. The legislation was sponsored in the Senate by Edward Markey, D-Mass. The House version, sponsored by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, was co-sponsored by 166 lawmakers.
Juneteenth National Independence Day became the 12th federal legal public holiday, including Inauguration Day, and the first new one created since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law in 1983 by then-President Ronald Reagan. Both President Biden and Vice President Harris addressed those attending the signing ceremony.
“We are footsteps away from where President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and we are here today to witness President Joe Biden establish Juneteenth as a national holiday,” said Harris.
“By making Juneteenth a federal holiday, all Americans can feel the power of this day, and learn from our history, and celebrate progress, and grapple with the distance we’ve come but the distance we have to travel,” said Biden in comments before the bill signing.
