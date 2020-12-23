For eight years, Mary Person has represented the City of Emporia as its mayor. She is a historical representation of the office on two fronts.
In November of 2012, Emporians chose Person to represent them as their mayor. She was the first African-American and first female elected to the seat in the city’s history.
Person was re-elected in 2016 to serve a second four-year term as Emporia’s mayor. Her bid for a third-term fell short in November when she was defeated by former District 1 Emporia Councilwoman Carolyn Carey.
Person was grateful to Emporia’s citizens for voting for her to represent them as the mayor for eight years.
“I would like to say thank you to the citizens of Emporia for electing me as the first Black female mayor in the history of the City of Emporia,” she said. “It has been my pleasure to serve you for the last eight years, and I want nothing more than to see the city continue to grow, and I have worked hard to make that happen. I pray the work will continue. God bless you and the City of Emporia.”
Person has been a representative of the city’s government for nearly two decades, serving eight years as the District 1 representative on the city council. That service included a stint as council president. The mayor works in the GCPS division as the principal of Belfield Elementary School.
Current District 1 councilman Clifton Threat told the mayor it has been a pleasure working with her for two years. He said he appreciates what she has done for Emporia during her tenure and hopes he remains a part of the city’s movement.
“I just want to personally thank you for your leadership and what you have shared with me to help me to get where I am,” Threat said. So, I just want to say I appreciate you.”
Former District 1 City Council member Carolyn Carey defeated Person for the mayor’s seat during the November election and will officially become mayor on Jan. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.