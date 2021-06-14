Thelma Yeatts of White Plains celebrated her 105th birthday on May 29, 2021. Yeatts, who was born in 1916, said she had a nice birthday, having a meal and sharing Hershey cake with family members at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Louise and Charles Wright. Hershey cake is her favorite dessert.
Yeatts who lives with Louise and Charles said she has been doing well during the past year and is thankful for her reasonably good health.
“I feel so lucky every day that I am here,” said Yeatts. She is very appreciative of all the great care she receives. When asked if she had given any thought about her next birthday, she laughed and said, “No, I’m just taking one day at a time.” The week after her birthday, several family members paid a visit to her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.