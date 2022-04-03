Randy Pace, whose 11th great grandfather Richard Pace was a hero of what is known as the “Great Indian Uprising of 1622,” joined his cousins, Carol Guerrero and Gary McClure on March 22, at the Chanco Memorial on the Surry Courthouse grounds for a ceremony honoring the 400th anniversary of the heroic actions of both Pace and the young Native American boy known in folklore as “Chanco.”
About 25 people attended last Tuesday’s ceremony as Pace read parts of a Document of Recognition and Remembrance declaring that the Pace Society of America recognized March 22, 2022, as Richard Pace and “Chanco” Day.
During the 1622 “Great Indian Uprising,” Pace explained, “Chanco warned Richard Pace about Chief Opechancanough’s led Indian attack on the Jamestowne settlers that would have wiped out all of the English colonies along the James River. After taking care of his own home, Pace’s Paines, in Surry County, Pace rowed to the Jamestowne side to warn Governor Francis Wyatt and prevented Jamestowne and Surry from as much devastation as was suffered by other settlements along the James River.”
“I really want to be sure Richard Pace is recognized on the 400th anniversary commemoration for his role in Virginia history, but do not want to forget the role of Chanco, either,” Pace said, sharing that even though the real name of the boy was not given, the Virginia Company records report that “Richard Pace had ‘used him as a sonne,’ and who must have loved Richard and the family very much.”
In addition to presenting the Document of Recognition and Remembrance, Pace also made a surprise donation to the Society — the original script of a pageant presented in 1952 as a part of the Surry County Tercentennial Celebration as well as a copy of the program for the event, which included a Tilting Jousting Tournament, a band concert, and an address by then Gov. John S. Battle as well as many other commemorative events such as a “Historical Pageant” called “Surry Through Three Centuries.”
Surry County Historical Society President Fran Barnes indicated that these will be kept at the Historical Society building on Bank Street in Surry.
“It was very exciting to get the notification that we were coming over,” Barnes said. “I was nearly speechless when he told me had an original 1952 program to donate to the Society. It was a great opportunity to recognize Pace and Chanco as well as to really see some history from Surry County in a ceremony with citizens joining in with the Historical Society members. Besides being very pleased to commemorate parts of Jamestown’s and Surry’s shared history, it turned out to be a very exciting opportunity to forge a nice friendship between the Pace society and our Historical Society.”
A fuller account of the March 22 event is available on the Surry Historical Society’s website at https://surrycountyvahistory.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.