PETERSBURG — Amidst pending investigations of recent crimes in eastern Virginia, the U.S. Postal Service and FBI are offering rewards of several thousand dollars for those who can come forward with information or evidence in regards to them.
USPS is offering up to $10,000 for anyone with information regarding six Richmond-area post offices that reported mailboxes being tampered with this month. The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information following the shooting death of an Emporia teen last month.
Reports concerning thefts who had broken into mailboxes on Oct. 6 came from the Westhampton Post Office in Richmond, the Glen Allen Post Office in Glen Allen, the Midlothian Post Office in Midlothian, the Lakeside Post Office in Henrico County (Richmond mailing address), the Regency Branch Post Office in Henrico and the Pocoshock Creek Post Office in North Chesterfield.
U.S. Postal Service inspector Michael Romano told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that mail appeared to have been taken from the tampered mail boxes although the U.S. Postal Service or the Virginia Department of Elections can’t confirm if election ballots were in the tampered boxes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. If someone dropped off mail at the various boxes from 3 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday they should report a potential mail theft case to the inspection service.
The Richmond FBI also announced Oct. 8 that a $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the fatal shooting of K-Ron Surratt, 14, who was shot multiple times Sept. 5. in the 200 block of Briggs Street in Emporia, Virginia.
Investigators believe Surratt was the innocent victim of a shootout between rival gangs and that a black male, 25 or younger, in a black car may have been the suspect.
The FBI’s Richmond Area Violent Enterprise (RAVE) Task Force and the Emporia Police Department are offering up to $5,000 for information that would lead to an arrest and conviction of the culprit(s).
Those with information are asked to contact the Richmond FBI at 804-261-1044.
