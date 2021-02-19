Four officials representing the City of Emporia and Greensville County communities have endorsed former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, in his campaign for a second term in November.
Del. Roslyn Tyler, D-75, endorsed McAuliffe, along with Greensville County Board of Supervisors Chairman James Brown, Board Vice Chairman Belinda Astrop, and Board member Tony Conwell.
“After this pandemic, our Commonwealth needs a leader who will act holistically to make sure all Virginians benefit in our recovery,” Astrop said in a press release. “From losing jobs to facing the risk of eviction, Virginians need big solutions and a forward-looking vision that won’t tinker around the edges. We need a bold leader like Terry McAuliffe.”
McAuliffe served as governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018. He defeated Republican Ken Cuccinelli in the 2013 gubernatorial election. He also served as the chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2001 to 2005.
Virginia is the only state in the nation where governors cannot serve consecutive terms. However, they may, as McAuliffe is doing, seek a second term as governor during a non-consecutive election.
Virginians will head to the polls once again to vote for their next governor on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
