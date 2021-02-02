RICHMOND, Va. — Last Monday, Virginia ranked dead last of the 50 states in percentage of vaccines administered of those distributed, barely clearing 40 percent. One week later, health officials have turned things around in the commonwealth.
Following Gov. Ralph Northam taking the public podium to admit personal responsibility for the Virginia's plaintive performance in December and January, the commonwealth has been elevated 36 spots in just seven days and now stakes claim to an administration rate far over the national average.
Becker's Hospital Review last Monday ranked states by percentage of COVID-19 vaccines administered versus those received. North Dakota placed first overall at the time, having already administered 87 percent of doses received. Health officials nationwide have maintained an average administration of about 54 percent.
Virginia ranked last out of all 50 states, at barely over 40 percent. Two days later, the commonwealth finally cleared the half-century mark, administering 50 percent of received doses and feebly climbing to 37th in the nation.
As of this Monday, however, a spike in mass-administration clinics over the weekend coupled with a $2.28 million FEMA grant hitting Arlington County for the purpose of vaccine administration elevated Virginia over the national state-by-state average and into the 14-slot on Becker's list.
Neighboring West Virginia, which was No. 1 over the weekend, now ranks No. 2 overall, using its National Guard as a resource to administer vaccines. Meanwhile, Virginia trotted a substantial tranche of its National Guard to the U.S. Capitol. As of today, 15,000 troops remain in Washington, D.C., and the Army this morning confirmed thousands will stay at least until mid-March.
When asked point-blank if Virginia health officials know where the unadministered half of its already insubstantial shipment of vaccines from the Federal government are located and if any had gone to waste, Northam admitted he just hasn't done enough.
"I am responsible. The criticism is fair," Northam said. "I understand your frustration, and I know you're out of patience. I am as well."
Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond City and Henrico County health departments, assured Virginians the doses weren't lost.
"In the big picture, we absolutely know where the doses are," Avula said this afternoon. "We look at a 500,000-dose gap. The largest chunk of those is second doses that have been delivered to Virginia and are ready to be administered, but we are waiting for those appointments."
Neither Avula nor Northam were able to articulate why virtually every other state in the U.S. had been able to successfully administer its second doses in a timely enough manner to keep its numerator hovering just under its denominator.
"I feel the frustration out there," Northam said. "As a medical provider, I feel the urgency. At the end of the day, as the governor of Virginia, I am responsible."
Northam also insinuated he did not support expanding Phase 1b to patients over the age of 65, citing the shortage of doses Virginia has received thus far, whereas the original slate denoted those over 75.
Northam continuously stressed to the public to "allow the most vulnerable to be vaccinated first." However, in Pittsylvania County and Danville, reports were still flooding in of adults over 65 with urgent medical conditions being denied or waitlisted while healthy young adults and even teenagers, including Averett students and the Danville City Council, have already received their course.
It was after Wednesday's somber "let's face reality" moment in Richmond that everything in Virginia changed dramatically.
Today, Virginia can boast the administration of over 67 percent of its distributed vaccine doses. For the first time, Virginia surpassed neighboring North Carolina, while West Virginia continues to set a national precedent, maintaining over 85 percent.
Last Tuesday's FEMA award provides federal funding to Arlington County for vaccine operations. While it doesn't help the Southside in any way, Arlington County is preparing for the provision of supplies and commodities for personal protective equipment, other equipment and supplies required for storing, handling, distributing, transporting and administering COVID-19 vaccines, which elevates the state's overall performance and eases national embarrassment.
Mass-vaccination clinics are also becoming more commonplace statewide, including in the Southside. Averett University, PATHS, Sovah Health and other community institutions have begun to institute these clinics as recently as this weekend.
As Virginia improves its administration rate, the next step is receiving more doses to be administered, an area manufacturers have short-changed Virginia since mid-December.
“Now, what we need is more doses,” Northam said. “Virginia is getting about 105,000 doses a week. It’s nowhere near where we need to be, so we’re in communication with Washington.”
Northam said he's looking toward the summer for a time when administration percentages will no longer be at the forefront of Virginians' COVID-related concerns.
“What we would like to see is by early to mid-summer, that all Virginians have been vaccinated,” Northam said. “And finally, we can get our children back in school safely. We can get our businesses back up and running and we can return to a near-normal life.”
As of Monday morning, 843,230 doses had been administered in Virginia, which is now giving an average of 33,500 shots per day.
