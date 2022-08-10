Yesterday evening at approximately 9:15 PM, the State Police was dispatched to an interstate shooting that occurred on Interstate 664 northbound on ramp to Interstate 64 eastbound, in the city of Hampton.
The male victim was traveling northbound on I664 when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside of the victims vehicle, and began to shoot at the vehicle. The male victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital.
The victim was unable to describe the suspect or vehicle involved.
The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the area of Interstate 664, in the vicinity of the Interstate 64 interchange, prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information. Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at #(757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
This is still an active and ongoing criminal investigation,
