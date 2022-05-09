ALBERTA – An inmate in the custody of the South Hill Police Department escaped custody on May 4 from the parking lot of the Meherrin River Regional Jail.
According to information provided by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Gary Robert Johnson II, 34, is a black male 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black sneakers and a stocking cap. He is cuffed in the front.
On Thursday, May 5 the sheriff’s office said the South Hill Police Department, Virginia State Police, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the search. Further investigation has revealed that the suspect had his cell phone with him and may have called someone to pick him up. Sheriff B. K. Roberts said the search will continue using all resources available.
Anyone with information call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133.
