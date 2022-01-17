The Department of Criminal Justice awarded $15,501 in Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding to the Emporia Sheriff’s Office. The City Council appropriated the funds into the current general fund budget.
“These funds will purchase three standing touch-free infrared thermometer with disinfectant dispenser, three touch-free hand sanitizer dispensers, 10,000 masks, one ULV backpack disinfectant atomizer fogger with the cleaner,” City Manager William Johnson said. “The fogger will allow us to treat an area such as the courthouse or the City offices quickly in the event another outbreak were to happen.”
