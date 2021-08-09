The Golden Leaf Commons was full of maroon and orange Sunday evening as the Greensville County-Southampton alumni chapter of the Hokie club hosted the annual Moses Clements Scholarship Dinner. Over 120 former and current Hokies attended the event, which featured a steak dinner, raffle, silent auction and multiple special guests, including VT alumni and Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier.
This year’s scholarship dinner was the first since 2019, with last year’s dinner being cancelled due to COVID-19. Along with honoring the 2021 scholarship recipients, the Hokie Club also honored the 2020 recipients during the ceremony.
Their were five recipients of the Moses Clements scholarship this year, including two students from Greensville Counth High School – Makayla Bryant and Madison Coker – and three from Southampton County High School – Alexis Clapp, Hunter Rountree and Josh Williams.
The Hokie Club welcomed Southampton alumni into the local chapter earlier this year. Chapter President Matthew Lynch said welcoming Southampton to the chapter allows for a more active group, and gives the club the chance to award scholarships to a wider range of future Hokies.
“This is our congratulations to them,” Lynch said, “you know, we’re proud of ya’ll for selecting Virginia Tech – most of them had other offers. But we’re proud of them for choosing Tech and we know they’re going to be family from this point on. No matter where life takes them, there’s always going to be a Hokie after this.”
Lynch said this year’s list of scholarship applicants was the largest in the chapter’s history. Over the last 25 years, the chapter has provided over $50,000 in scholarships to local students attending Virginia Tech.
Sunday’s silent auction featured several big-ticket items, including a signed Michael Vick VT jersey, a VT football helmet, a replica championship ring, and a golf package at the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Virginia.
Former Miss Virginia and Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier congratulated the future Hokies. Schrier said that after transferring to VT from a university in her home state of Pennsylvania, she realized that VT went above and beyond to make the student experience wonderful. She recalled that wherever her time as Miss America took her, she would always here a few “Go Hokies!” from the crowd.
Schrier noted that this year marks two significant milestones – 2021 is the 100th anniversary of the Miss America competition, as well as the 100th year anniversary of women attending Virginia Tech.
The evening’s other guest speaker was VT Hall of Fame tight end Mike Burnop. For 34 seasons, Burnop has served in the broadcast booth for the Hokie football team. He provided updates directly from Blacksburg on how this year’s team is shaping up.
The Hokie Club raises money for scholarships during their annual golf tournament. This year’s tournament will be held on Oct. 1 at the Emporia Country Club. The club said the 2020 tournament maxed out on participants, which was a tremendous blessing. This year’s tournament will feature 22 teams.
