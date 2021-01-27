In what County Administrator Richard Douglas afterwards described as “the biggest issue” for Sussex County, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in their January regular meeting to freeze all funding for Crater Health District until plans are developed for vaccinations against COVID-19 in Sussex County.
“The entire board has been very concerned with the closure of the local Health Department in March of 2021,” said Board Chair Susan Seward. “We have gone through most of this pandemic with a totally shuttered Health Department, and now that vaccinations are rolling out, we’re dealing with this situation under basically the same circumstances. That is why for the first board meeting of 2021 we had the finance director prepare information on what balance for FY2021 was outstanding, and that is why at the meeting we directed it to be frozen.”
Longest-standing board member Eric Fly, who heads the finance committee, reported that the remaining balance/frozen amount for the fiscal year for the Crater Health District is $74,158.50, and that the county has paid the same amount for the first half of the fiscal year.
“We are a majority/minority county with a number of elder folks of all races in the high-risk category,” said Seward, “and the fact that the health department remains basically closed and now vaccines are rolling out is unconscionable.”
“To add insult to injury,” Seward continued, “we’ve got a large elderly population with transportation and internet access issues to register for the vaccine, and registration is online only. What kind of sense does that make in a locality without universal internet access? The Health Department has set this up for urban suburban areas. We are rural. Many of our citizens have no transportation and do not even own a computer, much less have internet. That model simply does not work in this area, even if we had a fully staffed in-county Health Department presence, which we have not throughout the pandemic. How can this possibly serve the needs of Sussex County?”
Seward indicated that she strongly feels that no funding for the balance of the fiscal year should be released until every citizen of Sussex County who wants the vaccine will be able to get one and added, “As far as I am concerned, the funding for the next fiscal year is frozen until our Health Department is reopened and fully staffed.”
“I did not address the other issue in the letter,” said Administrator Douglas, “but the office and the vaccinations are two different things. They appear to have mirrored their vaccination plan with their staffing plan. Most of our residents don’t routinely directly interact with the health department, but the issue of vaccinations for COVID-19 applies to ALL our residents. That just doesn’t make any sense. Everybody should get the opportunity to access these vaccinations.”
“We have coordinated with School Superintendent Dr. Jarrett and offered up the school as a site for vaccinations for at minimum all law enforcement and fire/EMS, with other potential sites lined up as the list increases,” he added. “Equal access. That’s all we’re asking for. We are just trying to protect Sussex citizens and make sure that Sussex County gets its fair share.”
The following letter, sent out at the direction of the Board of Supervisors the following day, outlines their official stance on the issue.
Letter:
January 22, 2021
Dr. Alton Hart
Crater Health District
301 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
Dr. Hart:
At its January 21st regular meeting, the Sussex County Board of Supervisors voted to freeze all funding for the Crater Health District until a plan can be implemented to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals in Sussex County, rather than at locations outside of the county. While acknowledging many issues related to vaccine distribution on a federal, state, and local level, the Board of Supervisors and I are very concerned that fire/EMS/law enforcement personnel, teachers, and residents in general are being denied “equal access” to these vaccinations, as compared to other jurisdictions in the region. To this point, Sussex County has had a minimal number of individuals vaccinated, and many have had to travel as far as Henrico County. This concern will only increase as our older residents, many of whom have transportation limitations and limited resources, attempt to receive a vaccination.
After discussions with the Governor’s Office, we are requesting that a vaccination pod be offered in the near future to fire/EMS/law enforcement personnel, teachers, and others who may qualify under 1A and 1 B of the implementation plan. We are suggesting and have coordinated for the use of school facilities in Sussex County, and officer local logistical support as needed. As we move toward vaccinations for the broader general public, we suggest and have coordinated with Davis Travel Center as a possible location.
We look forward to working with you to provide these critical COVID-19 vaccinations within Sussex County and wish you and your staff the best in addressing this pandemic.
Sincerely,
Richard Douglas
Sussex County Administrator
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.