SUSSEX COUNTY — The driver of a 2010 Ford F-250 pulling a horse trailer was killed last Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident when the truck swerved off the northbound lane of Interstate 95, went down an embankment, and ended up in flames, wedged among a stand of trees in the median in Sussex County. According to the Virginia State Police, the truck struck a tree, jackknifed, and struck another tree, catching the truck and trailer on fire.
The truck and trailer were so engulfed in flames that a VSP release indicated that the initial call into their Communications Center at 12:21 p.m. on May 5, 2021 indicated that it was a camper/RV on fire at the 33-mile marker. Dozens of fire and rescue vehicles lined the road at the scene as officials dealt with two horses that had survived the wreckage.
When they were able to reach the vehicle, they determined that the driver, 77-year-old Kenneth Richard Friedman of Morriston, Florida, had not survived.
Two other horses in the trailer perished in the conflagration, and one of the horses originally rescued later died due to the severity of its injuries. The fourth, a thoroughbred racehorse which was being ferried from Florida to retire in New York, is still being treated for injuries sustained in the crash.
