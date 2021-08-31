Langdon Conklin of Dinwddie was charged with the murder of his father earlier in 2021.
Conklin entered Robert Conklin’s home on Woodbridge Road in Colonial Heights where he stole a number of firearms and was charged with grand larceny after police were called to the residence.
He was taken into custody by the Colonial Heights Police Department with the assistance of the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Department.
About four hours after being released on an unsecured bond, Conklin returned to his father’s residence and fatally beat him with a sledgehammer.
At 3:30 a.m., Colonial Heights Police again responded to the residence after a report of a robbery in progress. At the time, Sgt. Renee Waters said that a suspicious vehicle was seen leaving the area and pursued by police after failing to stop for law enforcement.
Colonial Heights Police, Chesterfield County Police, and Virginia State Police apprehended Conklin in the Hull Street area and was sent to Riverside Regional Jail.
Langdon Conklin plead guilty to First-degree murder, grand larceny, and eluding police officers and was sentenced to 30 years in a correctional facility.
