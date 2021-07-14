SOUTH HILL– Why do some kids going through trauma come out fine and others struggle so hard? After the year we’ve had, it’s important to check in with your children to make sure they are doing okay. Dr. Anees is a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in children’s mental health. Learn some tips on how to empower your kids to be resilient even under tough circumstances.
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) will host a virtual Community Out-Reach Education program via Zoom on parenting tips for resilient children. Mark your calendar for Thursday, July 22, from 12:00-12:30 p.m.
Visit www.vcuhealth.org/cmh-core for the Zoom link. Registration is appreciated, but not required. This seminar will be recorded. Your presence is your permission to post on VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s website so more people can benefit from hearing this information.
Onaiza Anees, MD, earned her medical degree in Pakistan at Sindh Medical College. She completed an Adult Psychiatry Residency at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center - Icahn School of Medicine in Bronx, New York. She finished her Child Psychiatry fellowship at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, New York, where she graduated as the Chief fellow of her department. Dr. Anees trained in psycho-dynamic psychotherapy at New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York. She practices at CMH Behavioral Health in South Hill at 140 East Ferrell Street. Call (434) 584-5400 to make an appointment with Dr. Anees. To view a full list of services, visit: VCU-CMH.org
