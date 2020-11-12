The Crater Planning District Commission was recognized for 50 years of service to the community during the Greensville recent County Board of Supervisors meeting at Golden Leaf Commons.
CPDC Executive Director Alec Brebner was on hand to present the Board with the proclamation recognizing the work the CPDC has done since the commission was formed in May of 1970.
CPDC is a regional planning agency focused on the areas of transportation, economic and small business development, the environment, and serving as the convener for major military-related discussions in the region’s communities.
The CPDC includes the counties of Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry and Sussex, as well as the cities of Colonial Heights, Emporia, Hopewell and Petersburg.
