ga tech yellow jacket

The 2023 ACC Tournament got off to a dramatic start Tuesday afternoon, with Georgia Tech taking down Florida State, 61-60, thanks to a free throw from Ja’Von Franklin with 0.3 seconds remaining. The decisive free throw touched just about every piece of the iron before finally dropping through the net. 

The Yellow Jackets (15-17 on the season) trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half before mounting a furious rally. Sophomore guard Miles Kelly scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the second half, a run that included three different three-point buckets. 