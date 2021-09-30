JARRATT — Mayor Melanie Wilson, Town of Jarratt, is excited about a new pet project for the residents and businesses of the Town of Jarratt.
The Federal Government issued rescue programs for localities to assist in helping ease the strain of individuals and local governments, stating that the COVID-19 virus has impacted everyone in the community in one way or another.
Wilson filed paperwork to receive funds for the Town of Jarratt and the town has received a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The use of these funds are restricted by the federal government. One of the ways they will allow is to assist local businesses and residents. Wilson decided to try to make the funds go as far as possible and came up with the idea of local vouchers.
Wilson stated this is a win-win for our community, this voucher program will help our residents and our local businesses at the same time. The Town of Jarratt residents will be able to use these vouchers at Owen Ford, Babb’s Slip In, Jarratt Fashop, Jarratt Hardware and Britt’s Eat on the Go Restaurant. Wilson said she is very pleased that these business owners decided to make the Town of Jarratt their home and did everything possible to serve the residents of the Town of Jarratt and surrounding communities during the worse of the COVID-19 shut-downs and she wants to be able to do everything possible to assist every local business in this time of hardship and is very pleased they decided to participate in the program.
Wilson said it is easy to participate in the voucher program, (1) you have to live in the Town of Jarratt, (2) the adult of the household comes to the town office located at 108 S Braxton Avenue, gives Judy their name to verify they are a town resident and pick up their vouchers, (3) then go to the business and spend your voucher. It is that easy. There is no financial information exchanged, you must live in the town limits of Jarratt and give Judy your name and address for verification of residency, and then you get your vouchers.
The program will begin on Oct. 4. This is the date you will be able to pick up your vouchers from the town office. The office is open Monday 9 a.m. -noon, Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Wilson stressed the importance of the residents picking up their vouchers and spending them as soon as possible because the vouchers have an expiration date of Nov. 15, and the businesses will not except the vouchers after Nov. 15..
Wilson also stated this project is supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number CSLFRF00011514 awarded to the Town of Jarratt by the U. S. Department of the Treasury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.