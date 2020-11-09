Since 1968, Head Start has provided a window of opportunity to millions of children! Head Start Awareness Month is an opportunity to share at the local, state and national levels the power of Head Start. As President Reagan said in his proclamation in 1982, Head Start “has earned recognition and support for its success in early childhood education and development.” One such example is the story of Brodie Taylor.
Taylor attended The Improvement Association’s Head Start initiative as a 4 year old. He is now in the third grade gifted program at an elementary school in Chesterfield County. His mother, Amy Taylor, recently learned that her niece is currently enrolled in Head Start as a student of Calandra Williamson, who also taught Brodie. Upon learning of this connection, Taylor contacted Williamson to thank her for doing such a wonderful job and to give us an update on Brodie.
“Brodie is currently testing in reading and math at an advanced eighth grade/average ninth grade level. His teachers use him to tutor other the other kids in reading, writing, and math. They even had him assisting with English as a Second Language (ESL) classes last year. Next year he will be attending a specialized gifted school and taking advanced technology courses.” Taylor also reports that Brodie continues to play baseball and football and is doing so well in both that he has skipped to a higher age level in baseball and is the quarterback for his football team.
“I just wanted to thank you and Ms. Hawkins for all your hard work with him four years ago,” Taylor said. “You guys started the ground work of his school days for him to be on the path he is on now. So if you guys are ever questioning if you are doing it right, please know Brodie is an an example that you are, and that all of your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.