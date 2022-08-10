The Emporia-based Army National Guard unit is hosting an open house from noon - 3 p.m. this Sunday at the armory off Hwy. 58 at 940 Courtland Road.
The 1710 Transportation Company Commander, Capt. Karen Owens said people coming to the open house will be treated to a lunch of hotdogs, hamburgers, and drinks. Owens and the soldiers will talk about the mission of the unit and what it does. She plans to host the open house annually.
"We want to be known in the community," Owens said. "Back in the day the slogan was Hometown Guard. We want to be available in Emporia. We're a transportation company and we can help schools and others in moving heavy loads. We're also available to assist in other areas such as flooding, snow and natural disasters."
The Emporia Army National Guard unit has a rich history. During World War II, it was known as Company M, a part of the 116th Infantry, 29th Division. Many participated in the June 6, 1941 storming of the beaches in Normandy. Twenty-one officers and men were in what was left of the original Emporia National Guard unit when the D-Day attack took place. Only two men from the crew went through the entire conflict without suffering any injuries. More recently, the Emporia Army National Guard team known as the 1710 Transportation Company served in deployments in Iraq in 2009 and Afghanistan in 2013-14.
The Emporia-based Army National Guard unit's duties and names have changed over the years. However, the Army National Guard continues to be a fixture in Emporia-Greensville.
Look for the story on the current Emporia Army National Guard in the Wednesday, Aug. 17 publication of the Independent-Messenger.
