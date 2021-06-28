On Monday, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to name Dr. Charlette Woolridge as the new County Administrator. Woolridge will assume her new position beginning Aug. 9. She is currently the County Administrator in Brunswick County
“I am absolutely thrilled to join the Greensville County family and to work with the Board of Supervisors, citizens and all stakeholders to enhance the quality of life here in Greensville County,” Woolridge said. “I think collectively, we can make a difference. We are one team, so collectively, we will make a difference.”
Woolridge comes to Greensville County with over 25 years of executive management experience in local and state government. She obtained her Ph.D. in Public Policy and Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.
She also holds two Master’s degrees on top of her undergraduate degree from Virginia Union University.
The County Administrator position has been vacant in Greensville County since Supervisors terminated the contract of Brenda Parson on Apr. 2. Parson had served as County Administrator for just less than two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.