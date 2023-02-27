Legislation that would establish a tax credit for families with children failed to pass the General Assembly this session, despite public support and a record of reducing child poverty.

As a part of COVID-19 pandemic relief, the American Rescue Plan Act expanded the federal child tax credit, which benefitted about 1.6 million children in Virginia and reduced national child poverty to a record low. Congress allowed the reformed credit to expire at the end of 2021, but there have been ongoing efforts to reinstate it.