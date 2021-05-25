WASHINGTON –The U.S. Small Business Administration and the non-profit Public Private Strategies Institute present a new regional webinar series, “Getting Back on Track: Help is Here,” to provide Main Street entrepreneurs with information and resources needed to continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The educational webinars feature speakers from The White House, the SBA, members of Congress, and small business leaders, and will provide updates on the American Rescue Plan.
“The 'Getting Back on Track: Help is Here' webinar series is an important outreach effort to help small businesses recover, rebuild and gain resiliency,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “Small businesses are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel as marketplaces and main streets reopen thanks to strong vaccination rates. We are empowering small businesses to reopen fully and safely by connecting them with helpful resources and tools, including the Biden-Administration's tax credits that cover paid time-off for employees getting vaccinated. We all must double down on our efforts to help our beloved small businesses survive and get our economy back on track.”
“This webinar series is designed to reach the hardest-hit small business owners across the country with regionally focused conversations connecting them to local resources and to give them the steps they need to build back better,” said Rhett Buttle, Public Private Strategies Institute senior advisor. “The program will focus on three key areas: economic recovery and access to capital options, digital tools, and resources to allow small business owners to be vaccine leaders with their employees and communities.”
The series builds on successful national webinars hosted by the SBA and Public Private Strategies Institute highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration’s action to create additional access to the Paycheck Protection Program for America’s smallest businesses. The webinars provided resources and information to 80,000+ small business owners across the country.
The webinar for districts in the SBA’s Mid-Atlantic Region (Delaware, Maryland, Eastern & Western Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, DC, and West Virginia) is Thursday, August 5, 2021 - 2 p.m. EDT. To join is or other regional webinars in this series and learn more about programs helping small businesses get back on track, register at Getting Back on Track: Help is Here! Webinars will also be recorded and made available on www.sba.gov shortly after the live presentation.
Disclaimer Cosponsorship Authorization # 21-0501-14: The SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products, or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.
