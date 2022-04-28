As winter has turned to spring, many Americans have focused on “spring cleaning” in their households and gardens. So, too, has the entire city of Emporia which has had to deal with an ever-increasing problem of roadside trash and litter cluttering the streets, wrecking property values and decreasing the visual appeal of the area.
The citizens of Emporia can contribute to the healing process starting Monday, May 2, when the city’s Public Works Department begins its official spring cleanup which will last until Friday, May 13.
The Public Works Department is responsible for refuse collection and disposal, public ground maintenance, and park maintenance in the city of Emporia, among other things.
“City Staff will have an increased focus on the beautification of our city in upcoming months and the property maintenance code will be strictly enforced,” reads a Facebook post from the City of Emporia. “Please take this opportunity to dispose of any bulky waste that may constitute a code violation.”
There will also be a “community cleanup” event held on Saturday, April 30, which will start at 7 a.m. in the parking lot of the Emporia Shopping Center on North Main St. For more information on this event as well as the spring cleanup, contact the City of Emporia Public Works Department at 434-634-4500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.