PRINCE GEORGE — The Board of Supervisors at their Dec. 14 regular meeting discussed whether they would adopt a resolution to support a possible casino in Petersburg after voters turned its development down in Richmond.
Sen. Joe Morrissey (D) sent a letter to the board soliciting county support. The casino, if built, would likely be located behind the Sheetz on Wagner Road which would also make it in close proximity to Southside Regional Medical Center.
Supervisor Marlene Waymack stated “I have doubts about having a casino in Prince George. It might be good for business but there are other things to consider when bringing in that kind of facility, so I think there’s a lot of discussion to be considered when we talk about this. I know that Petersburg says they would like to have it and it would be close to Prince George, but some say it brings crime and some say it doesn’t.”
Supervisor Donald Hunter stated he would “like to hear about the crime statistics and hear about possible revenue it could possibly bring to the county … it probably has some pros and cons.”
Chairman Brown and Supervisor Hunter also added they would like to hear citizen input before reaching a decision.
“I can reach out to the Mayor in Petersburg and get a representative to talk more to the board about it.” said Chairman Brown. “We probably would want to answer questions the board may have. I personally would support it, but I would think we sound have some citizen input on it first,”
