WASHINGTON D.C. — Congress A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) voted for the Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act to take strong steps toward ensuring equal access to G.I. benefits. The legislation ensures that members of the National Guard and Reserve, who often serve side-by-side with their active-duty counterparts yet do not receive the same access to G.I. bill benefits, are honored with the same benefits they have earned and deserve.
“Every day that our National Guard and Reserve servicemembers are in uniform should count toward their benefits,” said McEachin. “As the son of an Army veteran, I will always stand up to protect our brave servicemembers and ensure they have access to the resources and benefits they have earned. That is why I was proud to vote in support of the Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act to ensure that all veterans, regardless of duty status, have equal access to the benefits that are rightfully theirs.”
Since the September 11th attacks, our valiant National Guard members and Reservists have become even more integral to America’s national security strategy. Increasingly, these servicemembers are seeing heavier training schedules and more frequent deployments. Reserve troops often serve side-by-side with their active-duty counterparts, and communities across the country have relied on National Guard deployments during the COVID-19 pandemic to help fight the deadly virus.
However, current law falls short of ensuring that National Guard members and Reservists accrue the vital education benefits they have earned for their increased workload. The Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act closes eligibility gaps in the Post-9/11 G.I. Bill to ensure that members of the National Guard and Reserve have access to benefits that reflect their contributions to our national security.
“Our courageous veterans deserve the strong and unwavering support of Congress,” McEachin continued. “Today’s passage of this legislation is another strong step in honoring all servicemembers with the benefits they were promised. Every day spent in uniform should count.
Energy costs
McEachin highlighted a new report from the White House outlining how he delivered more than double the annual investment to help families throughout the Commonwealth afford energy costs.
In total, McEachin helped secure $179.1 million for Virginia through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) in the American Rescue Plan and annual appropriations.
“The pandemic has placed an immense strain on hard-working Virginians and Americans across the nation,” said. McEachin. “Thanks to the work of President Biden and House Democrats, we are delivering for the American people and continue to see the positive impacts of the historic American Rescue Plan. As we continue our recovery, this investment is helping families afford energy costs and stay warm, safe and healthy this winter.”
