GLEN ALLEN — The Board of Directors of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives (VMDAEC) has selected Brian S. Mosier, 53, as the association’s next president and CEO, effective April 1. Mosier will succeed Richard G. Johnstone, Jr., 64, who announced in August his plan to retire from the electric cooperative association after a 36-year career, the last 22 as general manager and then president & CEO.
Mosier, former Vice President of Business Development for Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative has been with the VMDAEC since 2013, originally serving as vice president of government affairs, and later was promoted to VP of member and government relations. In 2019, he was promoted to chief operating officer. His 25-year career with electric cooperatives began in 1995 with Union Power Cooperative near Charlotte, North Carolina, where he managed the cooperative’s for-profit subsidiary. Mosier served MEC and its Members from 2004-2013 before accepting his role at the VMDAEC.
A native of Wilmington, Del., Mosier is a 1989 graduate of The University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he earned a degree in business, with a minor in economics.
He was also a member of the university’s varsity soccer team. His career after college began as a sales representative, first for Enterprise Rent-a-Car and later for S&D Coffee, before joining Union Power. He and his wife, Mary, have three children.
“I am humbled and excited by this opportunity,” Mosier said, adding, “we have a great employee team in place, a supportive board, strong member systems, and all of the ingredients to continue providing outstanding service to the electric cooperatives in our region.”
He continues, “I would like to thank Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative’s board, employees and especially John Lee for their continued support. I have been blessed to be a part of the cooperative family for over 25 years and am excited to represent our members at the state, regional and national level. My time at Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative has been instrumental in preparing me to lead our Association.”
VMDAEC Board member, and Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative President and CEO, John C. Lee, Jr. states, “We are pleased to have a former member of the MEC team advance to a position that will represent Electric Cooperative’s across our three-state region. We worked alongside Brian and he is highly capable, has a strong appreciation and knowledge of the Cooperative business model, and an unwavering respect for our collective member-owners at the end of the line. It’s very gratifying when a member of our family successfully positions themselves to take advantage of opportunities to advance…we’re proud of Brian and his accomplishment.”
VMDAEC Board Chair, and board member of VMDAEC member system Delaware Electric Cooperative, Patricia Dorey commended the selection, saying, “We look forward to working with Brian and continuing to build on the association’s outstanding legacy of service to the member-owned electric cooperatives in our three states.” Brian is a proven leader, who is well-known and well-regarded by our member systems.”
Lee continued, “Throughout the 2000’s and into the 2020’s, the VMDAEC has provided solid leadership and representation for Electric Cooperatives across Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware… and the strong leadership provided by retiring CEO Richard Johnstone and his role in our collective success cannot be overstated. Richard has been a pleasure to work with and is simply a class act in every way. We wish Richard and his family the best in a well-deserved retirement.”
Johnstone commented, “Brian Mosier is a true servant leader, and will do a great job in this new role. I’ve been incredibly fortunate during my long career to work with outstanding colleagues and strong cooperative leaders. Thanks to their efforts and support, we’ve been able over the last 20 years to build a state-of-the-art training center; establish a nationally recognized line worker rodeo; grow the circulation of our member magazine, Cooperative Living, to almost 600,000 subscribers; and enhance our advocacy efforts with state and national elected officials.”
— Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC) proudly powers over 31,000 homes, farms and businesses in the counties of Brunswick, Charlotte, Greensville, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Pittsylvania, Southampton, and Sussex in Virginia and portions of Granville, Northampton, Person, Vance, and Warren counties in North Carolina. It is headquartered in
Chase City and has district offices in Chase City, Emporia, Gretna, and Bracey, Va. For more information, please visit www.meckelec.org.
