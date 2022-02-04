Based on a continuing decline in patient visits to our temporary urgent care center, we will be closing the clinic at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022. If we experience another surge, we will consider reopening as needed. The clinic at 416 Durant Street in South Hill was open about a month to alleviate strain on the emergency room. Occupational Health and Wellness will resume normal operations in this clinic on Monday, February 7.
Remember our emergency departments are here to treat complex, life-threatening conditions. For COVID-19 testing you can locate a testing site by visiting the Virginia Department of Health website or contact your primary care provider. Visit vcuhealth.org/urgentclinic for virtual urgent care.
