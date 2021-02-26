Southside Regional Jail [SRJ] has named their Employee of the Quarter for the third and fourth quarters of 2020.
Capt. Christina Harper was named the recipient of the award for the third quarter of 2020. Harper, a Portsmouth native, is SRJ’s chief of security, a role she was promoted to quickly due to her work ethic and dedication.
As chief of security, Harper oversees the day-to-day security operations of the facility, including the management of four separate shifts of duty, each with seven security officers. Major Tony Johnson,said Harper’s role is the hardest job at the jail due to the amount of responsibility.
“She’s got a very difficult job,” Johnson said, “and she handles it well. Especially no longer than she’s been here and adapted to Southside Regional Jail’s policies.
Harper joined SRJ in November of 2019 as a lieutenant shift commander. Johnson said Harper quickly applied herself to her work and was able to move up the ranks.
Jail Superintendent Mark Shiflett detailed Harper’s dedication to her role with a story about her residence. To hold the rank of captain at SRJ, one must live within 30 miles of the facility. Although she was living in Portsmouth at the time she became eligible for promotion, Harper relocated to within the 30-mile range so she could receive the promotion to captain.
“That says a lot about her character,” Shiflett said. “[Harper] has really taken a lot of weight off the Major. She’s taken charge of her role and really owned it.”
Sgt. Orlanda Turner, a Greensville County native, was named the Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2020. Turner serves SRJ as the transportation supervisor, as well as a hearings officer.
Turner has worked at SRJ since she returned from Charlotte, North Carolina 15 years ago. For Turner, the role is one in which she takes great pride. Turner’s aunt, Alicia Moody, served as a correctional officer and transportation supervisor at Greensville Correction Center before she died – a role Turner said she always admired and dreamt of following.
Turner’s role affords her a number of duties and responsibilities at SRJ. Along with transporting inmates to and from court hearings and medical appointments, Turner also handles the maintenance of all SRJ vehicles. Johnson, who is Turner’s supervisor, said she is often on-call and working weekends, and that she is a valuable asset to staff at the jail.
“She’s always been a go-to person,” Shiflett said. “She’s a hustler. She walks around here with a smile on her face. She’ll really jump in and help out wherever she’s needed.”
Shiflett added that Turner’s title of transportation supervisor doesn’t do her hard work justice because of just how much work and responsibility she chooses to take on and assist with.
